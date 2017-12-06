General Dynamics Awarded $432 Million by U.S. Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Dec 06, 2017)

GROTON, Conn. --– General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a $432 million contract modification by the U.S. Navy to provide research and development and lead-yard services for Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines. Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.



Under the contract, Electric Boat will undertake development studies and other work related to Virginia-class submarine design improvements. Additionally, Electric Boat will perform research and development work required to evaluate new technologies to be inserted in newly built Virginia-class ships, including the Virginia Payload Module.



Initially awarded in August 2016, the contract has a potential value of $900 million through November 2018.



This work will engage Electric Boat’s engineering and design organization, which comprises more than 5,000 employees. Possessing proven technical capabilities, these employees work on all facets of the submarine life cycle from concept formulation and design through construction, maintenance and modernization, and eventually to inactivation and disposal.



-ends-

