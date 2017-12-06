General Dynamics Awarded U.S. Air Force Distributed Mission Operations Center Contract

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Dec 06, 2017)

FAIRFAX, Va. --- General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics was awarded the Distributed Mission Operations Center – Infrastructure, Development and Engineering support contract by the U.S. Air Force. The single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a potential value of approximately $47 million for one base year with four option years.



Work under the contract will consist of developing and maintaining simulation software and hardware solutions, building and maintaining network infrastructure and integrating a live, virtual and constructive combat environment for warfighter training. Work on the contract will be conducted at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M.



“General Dynamics remains at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art agile training solutions and services,” said Dan Busby, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s IT Services and Solutions sector. “Training is essential for successful operations and we will provide simulation software and hardware solutions for live, virtual and constructive training necessary to prepare Air Force units for major combat operations.”



For more than 50 years, General Dynamics has been a trusted partner in supporting the Department of Defense and other federal agencies as a primary source of training, network and system engineering, installation, maintenance and logistical services.



