Air Force: Inspection Showed No Problem with Raptor That Was Towed In S. Korea (excerpt)

(Source: Stars And Stripes; published Dec 5, 2017)

By Kim Gamel

SEOUL, South Korea --- A state-of-the-art U.S. stealth fighter jet was towed to a hangar during joint war games as a precaution, but an inspection determined nothing was wrong, the 7th Air Force said Tuesday.The F-22 Raptor stopped after touching down at about 8 a.m. Monday at a South Korean base in Gwangju, 170 miles south of Seoul, and had to be towed, a South Korean official said.Three other Raptors that landed at about the same time taxied by themselves as usual, according to the Yonhap News Agency, which published photos of the F-22 being towed.“It was just a precaution. Maintenance looked at the jet and nothing was wrong,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett, an Air Force spokeswoman, said in an email without elaborating.Six Raptors are participating for the first time in the five-day annual training exercise known as Vigilant Ace, which began Monday amid rising tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. (end of excerpt)-ends-