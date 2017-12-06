SecAF, CSAF Direct Review of all Air Force Programs

(Source: US Air Force; issued Dec 06, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- Air Force senior leaders have directed a Zero-Based Review of all Air Force programs, budget accounts and associated manpower authorizations in preparation for assembling the Fiscal Year 2020 Program Objective Memorandum and Future Years Defense Plan.



The review will examine whether the right services are being provided the right way across the Air Force.



"We must optimally posture the United States Air Force to align with the new National Defense Strategy and Support Secretary [of Defense Jim] Mattis’ expressed lines of effort for the Department of Defense,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein in a memo sent to the service Dec. 4, 2017.



The purpose of the 2020 review is to maximize the application of the Air Force’s limited resources in order to increase the lethality of the force.



“While the Air Force has updated its vision on strategy over the years, we have not conducted a zero-based program and budget review in over two decades,” the leaders said.



The memorandum also addressed the last 25 years of continuous Air Force combat operations, declining annual defense budgets and expectations for a more peaceful global environment.



Wilson and Goldfein stressed that everything done during the review will be “on the table,” and that senior leaders will be expected to question the relevance of not only every requirement and program, but also how taxpayer dollars are spent.



The Zero-Based Review will begin January 2018; results and recommendations are scheduled to be reported by March 15, 2018. Detailed guidance on the conduct of the review is forthcoming.



