The “Adir” (F-35I) Is Declared Operational

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Dec 06, 2017)

Having built up an F-35 squadron with nine aircraft it has received since the first one was delivered in December 2016, the Israeli Air Force announced yesterday that the aircraft had reached Initial Operational Capability. (IAF file photo)

The Israeli Air Force “Adir” (F-35I), which landed in Israel a year ago, was declared operational upon the completion of an initial operational capability inspection.



A new age in the IAF: merely a year after arriving in Israel, the “Adir” (F-35I) fighter was declared operational. The fifth-generation fighter jet, manufactured by “Lockheed Martin” is considered one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.



"The declaration of the squadron's operational capability is occurring at a time in which the IAF is operating on a large scale in a number of fronts, in the constantly changing Middle East", said Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Commander of the IAF. "The operational challenge, which is becoming more and more complex each day, receives an excellent aerial response. The 'Adir' aircraft's operational status adds a significant layer to the IAF's capabilities at this time".



Following a series of tests and fitness examinations, the aircraft was found fit for operational activity. “The inspection examined missions and scenarios that include all of the operational elements required to fly the ‘Adir’, from the ground to the air”, shared Lt. Col. Yotam, Commander of the 140th (“Golden Eagle”) Squadron, which operates the “Adir”. “I am confident in the division’s capability to reach operational preparedness and feel that the pressure is positive and healthy”.



The first two fighters arrived in Israel on December 12th, 2016. Today, the IAF has nine at its disposal, five of which were chosen for the inspection. The Israeli F-35 is the first outside of the United States to be declared operational, preceded only by the U.S Marine Corps and U.S Air Force.



Learning Every Day



“The initial operational capability inspection examined more than the squadron’s readiness to operate the ‘Adir’, it tested the entire IAF. The inspection dealt with multiple elements in the IAF: the various directorates, the ‘Golden Eagle’ Squadron, the ATC Unit, Nevatim AFB, the Central Control Unit and many more”, described Lt. Col. Yotam.



The IAF’s standpoint, to adapt itself to the fifth generation instead of adapting the “Adir” to the IAF, posed a new challenge every day. “The main theme that characterized the past year was learning. Every day in the past year ended with a debriefing in which we learned something new: about the aircraft, about its systems, operation and maintenance”, shared Maj. D, Deputy Commander of the 140th Squadron.



The 140th Squadron’s aircrew members are among the first F-35 aircrew members in the world, a fact that strengthens their sense of mission. “Flying the ‘Adir’ is exciting every time, from wearing your flight suit and unique helmet to starting the engine. Getting excited from the overwhelming thrust, the ease in which you climb and begin performing your mission”.



Moving Forward



“The integration of the ‘Adir’ is one of the largest challenges that the IAF has dealt with, mainly because of the pioneering nature of the project. 80 percent of the things we do and learn here are things we taught ourselves”, shared Lt. Col. Yotam.



Throughout 2018, the “Golden Eagle” Squadron is expected to integrate six more fighters, while the next aircraft are scheduled to land in Israel early in the summer.



“We have yet to complete our acquaintance with the aircraft. We still have tests, development of combat doctrines and extensive learning before us”, concluded Lt. Col. Yotam. “We haven’t stopped learning thinking and developing upon being declared operational. The establishment of the division doesn’t end with this inspection, it just begins. Will the ‘Adir’ participate in the next military campaign? I have no doubt. An aircraft like this brings capabilities to the IAF that it didn’t have before; it is an important strategic asset”.



A New Era in the Israeli Air Force

(Source Israel Defense Forces; issued Dec 6, 2017)

Today, the “Adir” (F-35) aircraft were qualified for operational use after a year-long training period.



The process began in December 2016 when the first aircraft arrived and the “Golden Eagle” (140) Squadron was created. Specially trained dedicated crews, who received nine aircraft over the past year operated the “Adir” (F-35) aircraft throughout the trial period.



The Israeli Air Force is the only air force, other than the United States Armed Forces, that operates the “Adir.” This is another example of the cooperation and the special strategic relationship between the State of Israel and the United States.



The “Adir” enhances the IDF’s strategic and operational capabilities, and improves the IDF’s readiness in several scenarios and its ability to combat a wide range of threats in all arenas, as stipulated in the IDF’s multi-year “Gideon” plan.



In a letter from the Commander of the IAF, Major General Amikam Norkin, to the men and women of the IAF, he wrote:



“The announcement of the operationalization of the ‘Adir’ aircraft comes at a time in which the IAF is operating on a large scale on a number of fronts in a dynamic Middle East. The constantly evolving and complex challenges are met with a high-quality and professional aerial response. The operationalization of the ‘Adir’ aircraft adds another level to the IAF’s capabilities at this time.”



