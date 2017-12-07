Russian Military Seamen Continue Searching for San Juan Submarine Of Argentinian Navy

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 07, 2017)

Russian military seamen continued searching for San Juan submarine of Argentinian Navy.



For the last 24 hours, Pantera Plus has been launched three times from the ship Islas Malvinas of the Argentinian Navy at the depth of 840, 940, and 960 meters.



Earlier, the Russian specialists had been working in seven positions and had examined the sea bottom at the depth of 125-970 meters. Russian Navy specialists had detected and examined two objects, which had been identified as a catching trawler and a concrete block.



-ends-

