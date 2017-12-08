Qatar Relies on Thales’s Intelligent Systems

(Source: Thales; issued Dec 8, 2017)

Qatar has renewed its trust in the French Rafale team (Dassault Aviation, Thales and Safran) by equipping its air force with 12 new Rafale omnirole combat aircraft fitted with cutting-edge technology.



Combat aircraft must be capable of performing a wide range of different tasks, from reconnaissance to air defence and precision strikes, all during a single mission. The Rafale is designed to meet these needs and is equipped from nose to tail with an array of sophisticated electronics systems and equipment supplied by Thales.



Thales provides a number of state-of-the-art items of equipment and systems aboard the Rafale. They include the RBE2 AESA radar, the Spectra electronic warfare system, optronics, the communication navigation and identification system (CNI), the majority of the cockpit display systems, power generation systems and a logistics support component.



“Qatar relies on Thales and its skills in connectivity technologies, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity, all of which are central in the contracts that have been announced today,” said Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales.



Urban transport and aerospace Thales is present on the Airbus A321 fleet of 50 aircraft bought by Qatar Airways. Thales equips all Airbus Aircraft cockpits including the 321.



Thales welcomes the announcement of the operational and maintenance of the autonomous metro in Doha and of the Lusail tramway. This contract was awarded to RKH Qitarat, the joint-venture formed by the French consortium RATP Dev / Keolis and the Qatari company Hamad Group. Thales is also involved in both projects.



The Group supplies advanced Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling, telecommunications & security, an integrated Operational Control Centre and automatic fare collection systems for the Doha metro and a fully integrated solution for supervision, telecommunication, security and fare collection systems for the Lusail Light Rail Transit System.



