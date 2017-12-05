BRUSSELS --- The EU and NATO Councils yesterday took EU-NATO cooperation to a new level by endorsing a new set of common proposals on the implementation of the June 2016 Joint Declaration.
In addition, a joint progress report was presented to the respective Councils by the HRVP and Head of the European Defence Agency Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, demonstrating the good progress made on the implementation of the existing 42 proposals endorsed in December 2016.
These will be complemented by 31 new proposals, covering new topics such as counter-terrorism, women, peace and security and military mobility. The next progress report is planned for June 2018.
The EDA actively contributes to the implementation of the June 2016 Joint Declaration in areas such as capability development, cyber defence, hybrid, defence industry/research and exercises, and is expected to play a central role on the implementation of the new proposals, including on military mobility, on the basis of the agreed principles on the implementation of the 2016 Joint Declaration.
