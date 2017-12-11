Russia to Showcase Advanced S-400 Air Defense Missile System at Arms Exhibition in Kuwait

(Source: TASS; posted Dec 11, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russia will feature its cutting-edge S-400 air defense missile system at the Gulf Defense & Aerospace 2017 international exhibition that will be held in Kuwait on December 12-14, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport said on Monday.



"Rosoboronexport’s Mideast partners traditionally pay attention to Russian-made air defense systems, such as the Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun complex, Tor-M2KM and Buk-M2E air defense missile systems, the Igla-S man-portable air defense missile complex and, of course, Russia’s bestseller in the region - the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which will also be featured at the exhibition in Al Kuwait," the company’s press office said.



The T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier and the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system are viewed as the most promising Russian armaments and military hardware featured at the exhibition for the Kuwaiti ground forces, Rosoboronexport said.



Army and special units show considerable interest in Russian-made small arms and close combat weapons, specifically, Kalashnikov assault rifles of the 100th series, the AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher and the RPG-27 anti-tank grenade launcher, Russia’s state arms seller said.



"Among aircraft demonstrated at the exhibition, special attention is paid to the Su-35 multirole supermaneuverable fighter jet, the MiG-29M/M2 multifunctional frontline fighter and the Yak-130 combat trainer. Foreign customers display no less interest in Ka-52 and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and the Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft," the Rosoboronexport press office said.



Navy specialists may get interested in the Russian-made Project 20382 Tigr small guard ship (corvette), the Project 14310 Mirazh patrol boat, the Project 12150 Mangust fast-speed patrol boat, the Project 677E Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarine and Club missile systems also featured at Rosoboronexport’s exhibition sand.



Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Alexei Frolkin has been appointed as the head of the Russian delegation at the Gulf Defense & Aerospace 2017 international exhibition while Rosoboronexport’s delegation is led by the company’s Deputy CEO Sergei Goreslavsky.



