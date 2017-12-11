Leonardo at GDA 2017

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 11, 2017)

Leonardo is participating in the fourth edition of the Gulf Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, taking place in Mishref, Kuwait, from 12 to 14 December, presenting a selection of its state-of-the-art technologies in the aeronautics, land and naval domains.



In particular, Leonardo is presenting the M-346 advanced trainer aircraft, the new M-345 basic-advanced trainer aircraft and the Eurofighter Typhoon of which the Ministry of Defence of Kuwait has ordered 28 aircraft that will be produced in Italy. Leonardo is, in fact, leading the commercial campaign in Kuwait for the Eurofighter Consortium.



In the naval sector, Leonardo is exhibiting an augmented reality system to show visitors the latest generation of naval training technologies.



The main products on display at the stand (No. 1421) include the compact and mobile multifunctional radar system for land-based tactical operations Kronos Grand, the extensive range of airborne ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) products and systems, the Miysis DIRCM (Directed InfraRed Countermeasure) missile defence system, the Linx target acquisition system and DART and Vulcano guided ammunitions.



Also on display, communication systems, such as the family of broadband radio, including the SWave HH-E, the latest portable version, which offers simultaneous voice and data communications.



-ends-

