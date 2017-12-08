Northrop Grumman to Perform Technology Maturation Work on US Army’s LTAMDS Program

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Dec 08, 2017)

BALTIMORE --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a contract from the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Program Office (LTPO) to perform risk reduction for radar technology and associated mission capabilities intended to replace the Army’s 50-year-old Patriot radars.



LTAMDS will be the Army’s first net centric radar to be added to the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense enterprise controlled by the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), which Northrop Grumman also develops. IBCS is the advanced command and control system that integrates air and missile defense sensors and weapons, including Patriot, to generate a real-time comprehensive threat picture and enable any-sensor, best-shooter operations.



Northrop Grumman’s next-generation sensors will potentially benefit from decades-long experience in delivering rapidly deployable ground based radars, such as the high performance AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR active electronically scanned array production radar to the United States Marine Corps. G/ATOR capabilities include comprehensive, real-time, 360-degree multi-threat detection and tracking.



“We are excited about this award and the overall mission capabilities we can provide the Army,” said Roshan Roeder, vice president, global ground based radars, Northrop Grumman. “We have more than forty years of experience in providing proven surveillance and threat engagement capabilities to more than 35 global customers.”





