The Minister of Defence Decided on Finland's Continued Participation in International Training and Exercises in 2018.

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 08, 2017)

International training and exercises are a part of maintaining and developing Finland?s defence capability and demonstrating defence capability. They also support Finland's participation in the provision and reception of international assistance and international crisis management.



Participation in international training and exercises in 2018 therefore continues the sustained participation and development of cooperation over the recent years.



The goal is to develop overall readiness and capabilities and the staff's competences and abilities. Increasing defence cooperation with Sweden, the United States and NATO will naturally have an effect on the content and extent of training and exercises related cooperation that is carried out with these countries. The focus will be on demanding international exercises.



The Defence Forces' plan for the 2018 international training and exercises includes 81 different events in Finland and abroad. The number of events will remain at the same level as in recent years (84 in 2017). The costs of international trainings and exercises for 2018 are estimated at about EUR 8.8 million (about EUR 5.0 million in 2016). The costs will be covered from the Defence Forces? operating expenditure.



