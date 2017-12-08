Belavia to Add a Further E195 to its Embraer Fleet

(Source: Embraer; issued Dec 08, 2017)

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands --- Embraer and Belavia, Belarusian Airlines, the national carrier of Belarus, announced today a further firm order for one current generation E195 jet for delivery in 2018. The firm order, with a list price value of USD 53.5 million, will be included in Embraer’s 2017 fourth-quarter backlog.



“To receive a further order so soon after announcing their last order is a great source of pride for Embraer. It confirms that our aircraft and the team that supports them are delivering significant value to Belavia and their customers. Belavia’s success continues, their traffic has grown 20% year on year, and Embraer is ready to support further fleet growth and renewal,” said Martyn Holmes, Embraer Vice President Sales and Marketing for Europe, Middle East, and CIS.



Following Belavia’s firm order for two E-Jets (one E175 and one E195) announced at the Paris Air Show in June, the new contract will bring the airline’s Embraer fleet to seven aircraft – four E195 and three E175 – when deliveries are completed in 2018. The acquisition is an essential part of Belavia’s fleet renewal initiative; a core priority in the airline’s business strategy to offer high quality air travel to its customers. Configured in a dual class, the E195 will replace the existing Boeing 737-500 on Belavia’s fleet.



“Our Embraer fleet is allowing us to open up new destinations such as Brussels, but also to increase the number of flights on our existing routes – our customers demand the flexibility that more frequencies provide, not just a greater choice of destinations,” said Anatoly Gusarov, Director General of Belavia. “The Embraer aircraft are delivering high dispatch rates and compelling economics that also allow us to address seasonal fluctuations – plus our customers really enjoy the high levels of comfort the aircraft provides. Embraer is the clear choice for our continued growth.”



Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and over 1,400 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleets of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 130-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





Belavia Airlines is the largest air carrier of the Republic of Belarus. It is based at the Minsk National Airport and carries out regular flights to 49 airports in 28 countries of Europe and Asia. Belavia was established on March 5, 1996. The airline's fleet consists of 26 aircraft (five Boeing 737-800s, six Boeing 737-500s, seven Boeing 737-300s, two Embraer-175s, two Embraer-195s, four CRJ-100 / -200s).



Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



