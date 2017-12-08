Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 08, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California is being awarded an $8,966,976 competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Low Power Laser Demonstrator (LPLD) Phase 1 effort. No options are contemplated.



Under this new contract, the contractor will perform the next step for the LPLD effort that addresses laser power and aperture size by integrating and testing a low power laser on an unmanned aerial vehicle.



The work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2018.



The period of performance is nine months from Dec. 6, 2017, through Sept. 3, 2018. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website through an Advanced Technology Innovation Broad Agency Announcement HQ0147-15-ATI-BAA.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (HQ0277-18-C-0003).



-ends-

