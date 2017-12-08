Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 08, 2017)

Diesel Engineering Inc., Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is being awarded a $10,483,409 firm-fixed-price contract for engines and transmissions kits for the Achzarit heavy armored personnel carriers for the Israeli Defense Forces.



This contract includes one option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,592,891. This contract involves foreign military financing to the state of Israel.



Work will be performed in Detroit, Michigan (68 percent); and Prague, Czech Republic (32 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2019.



Foreign military financing funding in the amount of $10,483,409 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) - international agreement between the U.S. and a foreign government.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4108).



-ends-

