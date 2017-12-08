Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 08, 2017)

General Atomics - Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $24,924,266 option (002606) to a previously awarded contract (FA8620-15-G-4040) for MQ-9 contractor logistics support phase 2.



The contractor will provide an additional period of contractor logistics support for the French air force.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2018.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to France.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

