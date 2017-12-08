Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 08, 2017)

General Atomics - Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $134,010,380 undefinitized contract action for the production of Block 30 ground control stations.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2016 aircraft procurement; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $52,962,472 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-15-G-4040, FA8620-18-F-2375).



