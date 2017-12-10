Theresa May Breaks up Row between Chancellor and Defence Secretary Over Proposed Cuts

(Source: British Forces News; issued Dec 10, 2017)

Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to intervene when a "simmering feud over defence cuts boiled over into a shouting match" between two senior Cabinet ministers, it has been reported.



Mrs May stepped in after Chancellor Philip Hammond and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson went 'toe to toe' in the Commons last week, according to the Mail on Sunday.



Tensions are high between the two men due to proposed military cuts to plug the black hole in the Ministry of Defence's finances, according to reports.



The newspaper quoted a source who saw Mrs May's intervention, saying: "She made it clear the two of them should grow up and calm down."



Mr Williamson also complained that an ally of the Chancellor had compared him to naive Dad's Army character Private Pike, the report said.



The alleged bust-up is reported to have taken place last Wednesday evening during a key vote on Brexit legislation.



It comes amid news that the Ministry of Defence and Treasury were having "administrative discussions" over Chancellor Philip Hammond's use of military planes.



Hammond has been reportedly 'banned from using a fleet of RAF jets and helicopters until the Treasury settles a bill with the Ministry of Defence.'



According to The Times, defence sources claim officials who deal with VIP bookings have been instructed not to accept any more requests from the Chancellor.



They report the Chancellor used BAE 146 jets, which also transports the royal family.



A109 helicopters were also used to fly to over 20 destinations this year alone of official business.



Hammond’s department is said to owe a six-figure sum for past flights with 32 (The Royal) Squadron.



