Military Operations Face Growing Transparency

(Source: Secrecy News; issued Dec 11, 2017)

Soldiers and Marines fighting in populated urban environments have to assume that their actions are being closely monitored by the public, according to new military doctrine published last week. They need to have “an expectation of observation.”



Increased transparency surrounding military operations in populated areas must be anticipated and factored into operational plans, the new doctrine instructs.



“Soldiers/Marines are likely to have their activities recorded in real time and shared instantly both locally and globally. In sum, friendly forces must have an expectation of observation for many of their activities and must employ information operations to deal with this reality effectively.”



This can be a matter of some urgency considering that “Under media scrutiny, the action of one Soldier/Marine has significant strategic implications.”



See Urban Operations, ATP 3-06, US Army, US Marine Corps, December 7, 2017.



“Currently more than 50 percent of the world population lives in urban areas and is likely to increase to 70 percent by 2050, making military operations in cities both inevitable and the norm,” the document states.



Inevitable or not, urban military combat presents a variety of challenges.



“Urban operations often reduce the relative advantage of technological superiority, weapons ranges, and firepower.”



“Moreover, because there is risk of high civilian casualties, commanders are generally required to protect civilians, render aid, and minimize damage to infrastructure. These requirements can reduce resources available to defeat the enemy, often creating difficult choices for the commander.”



“Military operations that devastate large amounts of infrastructure may result in more civilian casualties than directly caused by combat itself. Excessive U.S. destruction of infrastructure that causes widespread suffering amongst people may turn initially neutral or positive sentiment toward U.S. forces into hostility that can rapidly mobilize populations and change the nature of the military problem.”



“Destroying an urban area to save it is not an option for commanders.”



-ends-

