Electrical Problems Shorten Second Zumwalt-class Destroyer’s Builders Trials (excerpt)

(Source: US Naval Institute News; posted Dec 11, 2017)

By Sam LaGrone

Problems with the complex electrical system on the second-in-class Zumwalt destroyer ended builder’s trails early and forced the ship to return to the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard in Maine, according to a statement from Naval Sea Systems Command.According to NAVSEA, a harmonic filter aboard Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) failed one day after the ship left the yard on Dec. 4. The ship returned to the yard on Dec. 5.Harmonic filters are used in complex electrical systems to prevent unintended power fluctuations from damaging sensitive equipment.The loss of the filter prevented the ship from running its complicated electric drive system at full power as part of the testing that was intended to be carried out during the trials.The Associated Press first reported the trials were abbreviated due to a mechanical issue last week. (end of excerpt)-ends-