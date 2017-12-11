OTTAWA --- The Canadian government is expected to announce this week that it will both purchase Australia's used F/A-18 Classic Hornets and unveil its plan to acquire a permanent fleet of fighter jets.
It is believed that the government will unveil a purchase plan in the coming days to replace the military's aging fleet of 77 CF-18 Hornets in early 2019.
Before then, the Canadian Armed Forces will receive an unknown number of Australian Hornets that are nearly as old as Canada's CF-18 Hornets, which were bought in 1980 from American manufacturer McDonnell Douglas that merged with aerospace giant Boeing Co. in 1997.
Canada was originally set to buy 18 Boeing Super Hornet jets at a cost of 5.2 billion U.S. dollars to replace the CF-18s. However, the deal became imperiled this year over a trade dispute between Boeing and its Canadian aerospace competitor, Bombardier Inc. (end of excerpt)
