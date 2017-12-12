Oshkosh Defense Displays the Next Generation of Light Vehicles at Gulf Defense and Aerospace Exhibition 2017

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Dec 12, 2017)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense will be displaying supreme mobility and transportability with the Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) at the Gulf Defense and Aerospace Exhibition and Conference from December 12-14, 2017 at the Kuwait International Fair, Kuwait.



The Oshkosh JLTV is the next-generation light tactical wheeled vehicle with an unprecedented combination of protection, mobility, transportability, and net-ready systems integration.



“The JLTV will replace a large portion of the aging uparmored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) fleet to fill a capability gap in light vehicle fleets,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager for International Business at Oshkosh Defense. “Our vehicle will give soldiers around the world greater protection, transportability, network capability and off-road mobility.”



Oshkosh will display a General Purpose variant of the JLTV, equipped with a dual weapon R400 S Remote Weapon System from EOS equipped with an Orbital ATK XM914 and a M240 machine gun.



The JLTV family of vehicles is equipped with the TAK-4i™ intelligent independent suspension system, allowing the JLTV to deliver superior ride quality at speeds 70 percent faster than today’s top-performing tactical wheeled vehicles. Additionally, the TAK-4i independent suspension system can be raised and lowered using interior operator controls to meet sea, air and land transportability requirements. The JLTV can be air transported internally by a C-130, C-5, and C-17 or externally by CH-47 and CH-53.



Under the U.S. JLTV contract, Oshkosh will produce and deliver up to 17,000 JLTVs for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The JLTV program is scheduled to achieve full rate production authorization in December 2019, at which time the vehicle would be available for foreign military sale deliveries.



Oshkosh has been supporting militaries in the Middle East for nearly 30 years and has a well-established presence, with offices in the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Countries throughout the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Oman, rely on Oshkosh vehicles every day.



Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available to discuss the company’s full portfolio, including the JLTV, at the Gulf Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, booth #1607.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company.



