Rostec Signs an Agreement on Promotion of Helicopters to the Markets of South-East Asia

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 12, 2017)

Russian Helicopters Holding, Singapore company Progression Pte. Ltd. and the Russia-Singapore Business Council (RSBC) have signed an agreement on cooperation and joint collaboration with the Centre for Overseas Promotion of Russian High-tech Companies and Presentation of Investment Projects.



The document was signed by Andrei Shibitov, Deputy CEO for Production and Innovation of the Russian Helicopters, Director of Progression Pte. Ltd. Tio Chu Lai and Nikolay Volobuev, Chairman of RSBC and Deputy CEO of Rostec State Corporation.



Under the Agreement, Progression Pte. Ltd. and RSBC will conduct market research in the interests of Russian Helicopters, as well as promotions and engage in activities aimed at attracting investment and building international alliances in Singapore and other countries of South-East Asia.



"The aim of the agreement is to increase the sales of helicopters in the region that offers considerable growth potential. The Center for Promotion of Russian High-tech Companies, which we are currently opening in Singapore, will become the main driver for cooperation. The purpose of this organization is to increase the presence of Russian companies, primarily Rostec, in South-East Asia, a strategic region for Russia", - said Chairman of RSDS, Deputy CEO of Rostec State Corporation Nikolay Volobuev.



"South-East Asia is one of the most promising markets for the Holding, so we are planning to significantly increase the supply of civil engineering equipment to the countries of the region, and the agreement signed today will provide a basis for further work. Singapore is one of the world’s key economic and technological centers, and our presence here opens new horizons for the Holding", - said CEO of the Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.



-ends-

