H160’s Third Prototype Gets its Carbon Design Livery

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued Dec 12, 2017)

MARIGNANE, France --- The third H160 prototype has received a fresh coat of paint and now features a striking “carbon” livery designed as a nod to the Airbus A350 XWB MSN2 flight-test aircraft.



Both aircraft are produced using advanced composite materials supplied by Airbus’ long term partner, Hexcel.



The H160 is the first civil helicopter equipped with a full composite fuselage, the advantages of which include a lighter fuel-saving airframe, performance optimization and simplified maintenance.





