NATO Trains Kuwaiti Experts in Dealing with CBRN Incidents

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued Dec 12, 2017)

A group of 15 experts from Kuwait took part in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at the NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) Regional Centre in Kuwait City from 3 to 7 December 2017. The event was the first of five tailor-made advanced training courses to be delivered at the Centre in the framework of the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme. Other areas of training include energy security and cyber defence.



The advanced training course helped Kuwaiti experts, through lectures and a table-top exercise, in developing security standards required for successful cooperation during and in the aftermath of CBRN incidents. “This course came as a continuation to the CBRN Incident Commanders course conducted in 2015, and as a part of the cooperation between NATO and Kuwait,” said Mr, Fawaz Al Othman, NATO-ICI Regional Centre Manager.



Supported by the NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence (CoE), located in the Czech Republic, the advanced training enables Allies and partner nations to assist each other in preparing for and dealing with the consequences of a CBRN incident.



“Moreover, the course was a gem of multinational expertise in the CBRN field along with aspects in crisis response and CBRN medical treatment, where it added to the knowledge of the participants and enriched their way of tackling different scenarios,” Mr Al Othman added.



The training introduced and described NATO’s consequence management concept, organisation, systems and procedures in crisis management after a CBRN incident. “This course provided us with more knowledge to contain a CBRN-related crisis and is very relevant to my everyday job at the Hazmat Emergency Centre,” concluded LtCol Hussain Al Saffar from the Fire Service Directorate of the State of Kuwait.



