Korea's Apache Unit to Hold 1st Stinger Missile Drill

(Source: The Korea Herald; issued Dec 13, 2017)

South Korea's Army said Wednesday its AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters will conduct its first live-fire exercise of Stinger air-to-air guided missiles.



Two Apaches will be mobilized, with two others on standby, in the drill to be held at the Daecheon firing range off the west coast of the peninsula later in the day.



They will fire two Stinger missiles consecutively at Outlaw G2 target drones, 2.5 kilometers away.



The Army described the Stinger missile as a "powerful weapon" that can destroy enemy aircraft and drones infiltrating the South relatively low in the air.



The US military uses Stinger missiles, known for their high accuracy, as a man-portable air defense system. South Korea's Army has introduced the Stinger missiles modified for Apache choppers.



An Apache helicopter can carry up to four Stinger missiles, which have a maximum range of 6 km.



Last month, the Army carried out an Apache Hellfire air-to-surface missile exercise on top of a number of rocket and machine gun live-fire drills.



The Army introduced 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters last year and created two Apache battalions.



The training of pilots and maintenance crew has been completed, and the units will be put into operation by early next year, the Army said.



"The Apache battalions are the core combat element of the Army's aviation force and can strongly retaliate against any type of enemy provocation," said Lt. Col. Kim Sang-joon, who will command the firing practice.



