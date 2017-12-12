Thales Awarded $37M U.S. Army Contract for New Security Force Assistance Brigades

(Source: Thales; issued Dec 12, 2017)

Thales has been awarded a US$37 million contract from the U.S. Army to equip the new rapidly deployable security force assistance brigades (SFAB) with the AN/PRC-148C Improved Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio (IMBITR), establishing it as the first dual-channel, certified networking radio to enhance communications at the tactical edge providing joint and coalition forces interoperability.



The solution is available and delivers cutting-edge tactical communications that address the Army’s network modernization initiatives and provides Soldiers with the tactical advantage necessary to achieve mission success in both dismounted and mounted vehicular configurations. Through an industry-leading, high throughput networking waveform, the IMBITR provides Special Operations equivalent equipment suitable for demanding expeditionary environments, a capability sought by the Office of the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army.



The core mission of the SFAB’s is to provide a cross-functional advisory capability to support theater security cooperation activities and build partner capacity worldwide, allowing quick response to theater combatant commander requirements.



“Thales is pleased to be part of this new mission for the Army, and with the Thales IMBITR radio, Soldiers will benefit from a decisive tactical advantage that comes with using the most capable radio on the market,” said Mike Sheehan, President and CEO, Thales Defense and Security, Inc.



IMBITR – a variant of the Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio (MBITR) and the world’s first 2-channel handheld networking radio embedding the Tactical Scalable MANET (TSM™) waveform – will provide SFAB Soldiers with critical narrowband and tactical satellite communications capabilities along with a second wideband channel providing a world-class, mobile, ad hoc networking waveform. Together, these capabilities provide assured, simultaneous networked voice, data and video communications for improved situational awareness and real-time decision making.



Manufactured in the USA, the MBITR family is combat-proven and known for dependability in the most austere environments.



Leveraging decades of radio development experience, Thales has deployed over 800,000 tactical radios worldwide.



-ends-

