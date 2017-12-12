HAL Holds Global Vendors Meet HAL is Looking to Produce 100 HTT-40, Efforts On to Achieve Basic Certification of LUH by Mid-2018

BENGALURU, India --- Over 80 business partners from India and abroad participated at HAL’s 5th Global Vendors’ Meet held here today. In his inaugural address, Mr T Suvarna Raju, CMD, outlined HAL’s key achievements and progress made on important projects and impressed upon the vendors to participate in various projects for mutual benefit.



“Given our large number of platforms with Indian Defence Forces, we remain committed to increase the scope of work to our vendors to ensure success of our programs. HAL is looking to produce 100 basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 soon once spin tests are completed in the coming months. On rotary wing segment, our efforts are on to achieve basic certification of LUH by the middle of 2018”, he added.



The vendors were updated on HAL’s procurement procedures and improvements made by HAL towards ease of doing business. Presentations were made on variety of subjects such as e-procurement, supply-chain management challenges etc. The open forum held on the occasion gave opportunities to vendors to put-forth their issues and views.



