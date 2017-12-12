U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

STUTTGART, Germany---

STUTTGART, Germany--- In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against an al-Shabaab vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, approximately 65 kilometers southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.



This strike supports our partner forces by removing an imminent threat to the people of Mogadishu.



We assess no civilians were killed in the strike.



U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.



Our political and security goals in Somalia are the same: a reconstituted Somali state at peace internally and able to address all threats within its territory.



