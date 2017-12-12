Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 12, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $302,439,830 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (N00019-18-C-1002).



This modification is for the procurement of 618 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) air-to-ground missiles (AGM-154 Block III C), containers, component parts/support equipment (spares) and engineering technical assistance for the government of Saudi Arabia, under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (36.6 percent); Glascoed, Wales, United Kingdom (15.6 percent); Dallas, Texas (11.7 percent); Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (5.3 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3.4 percent); Richardson, Texas (2.9 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (2.5 percent); McAlester, Oklahoma (2.0 percent); Joplin, Missouri (2.0 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (1.9 percent); Goleta, California (1.6 percent); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1.1 percent); Orchard Park, New York (1.0 percent); Pinellas Park, Florida (0.8 percent); Boulder, Colorado (0.7 percent); Valencia, California (0.4 percent); and other U.S. locations (1.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $148,195,517 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



