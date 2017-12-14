Saab Starts Development and Production in the United Arab Emirates

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 14, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab grows its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by establishing development and production in Abu Dhabi.



Today Saab inaugurates a capability centre for development and production of a variety of defence and security products with an initial focus on sensor systems.



Saab will develop and manufacture products for both UAE and the international market. Other examples of product areas that may be applicable in addition to sensor systems are civil security, vehicle protection and training.



The business will be located to Tawazun Industrial Park, Abu Dhabi.





