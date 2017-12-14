Australian Industry Opportunities for Future Submarines

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued Dec 14, 2017)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced Naval Group has released expressions of interest and requests for information to help get Australian industry involved in Australia’s Future Submarines.



“Minister Pyne said Naval Group was seeking Australian industry ‘know how’ as the $50 billion Future Submarine Program continued to gather momentum.”



“The Turnbull Government is committed to a sovereign naval shipbuilding capability and this includes 12 regionally superior submarines for our Navy,” Minister Pyne said.



“These submarines will be built in Australia, by Australians, which will maximise local industry involvement in all phases of the Program.”



So far around 130 companies have been pre-qualified by Naval Group to be part of the Program.



“Naval Group continues to support the Turnbull Government in this endeavour and is looking to Australian industry to manufacture and supply critical equipment and other common technologies for the submarines.”



“Opportunities exist for Australian industry to provide everything from electrical, mechanical, heating and air conditioning equipment, to castings, steel and titanium products.”



“This is part of a wider suite of activities aimed at collecting information on industry’s capability to supply products and technologies required to manufacture and sustain the Future Submarines in Australia.”



“These are the first major equipment information requests released by Naval Group, with more scheduled for release progressively throughout 2018, and complemented by the continuation of industry briefing days.”



“Australian industry involvement in the Future Submarine Program is expected to generate an annual average of around 2,800 jobs over the life of the Program,” Minister Pyne said. Companies which would like to know more about the Program or respond to Naval Group’s request can visit the Future Submarine Industry Capability Network Gateway:



-ends-

