BAE Systems Expands Shipbuilding Opportunities for Local Companies

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Dec 12, 2017)

BAE Systems today announced that Australian small to medium sized businesses will have the opportunity to work with the global defence company to deliver equipment and services across a global shipbuilding program.



BAE Systems is offering the Global Combat Ship-Australia for SEA 5000, to replace the aging Anzac class frigates. If the Company’s bid is successful this will expand the scale of opportunities for Australian industry from participation in Australia’s nine ship program to a global 17 ship program including the UK.



Australian suppliers are already being utilised on current UK shipbuilding programs and BAE Systems is committed to working to increase this.



BAE Systems is actively working with Australian industry, including its existing supply chain of 1,600 local companies, to help SMEs understand the scale and scope of opportunities on both Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigates program, and the UK’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship program.



With the UK Type 26 Global Combat Ship program currently in production in Glasgow, Australian suppliers will have opportunities to also support the construction of eight Global Combat Ships for the UK Royal Navy before transferring those skills back to Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program.



Liferaft Systems Australia (Tasmania) and Mackay Consolidated Industries (Victoria) recently won contracts on the UK Type 26 Global Combat Ship program, securing jobs across Australia.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said: “Australian businesses have proved they are internationally competitive and can win work in global markets, creating important export sales.



“As a leading global exporter of defence equipment, our long-term ambition is to build upon this and create a global shipbuilding export hub in Australia.



“Seventeen ships provide Australian industry with a better chance to increase the skills and capabilities of local suppliers and ultimately deliver a more sustainable local shipbuilding industry.”



