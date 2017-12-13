Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 13, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Warner Robins, Georgia, has been awarded a $444,600,000 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for support of the AAQ-24 large aircraft infrared counter-measure direct sales public private partnership for repair of 34 national stock numbers.



Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 14, 2022.



This contract involves 3.9 percent foreign military sales funds in the amount of $17,200,000 to Canada and Bahrain. This contract was a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8522-18-D-0002).



