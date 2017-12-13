SIMA Peru Begins Modernization of BAP Chipana

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 13, 2017)

CALLAO, Peru --- SIMA Peru has begun the modernization of BAP Chipana (SS 34), a Type 209 class submarine. The start of work represents the first time that SIMA has been able to lift a boat out of water at its facility in Callao. The facility utilized a new Syncrolift installed by Norwegian company TTS Synchrolift AS to do the work.



The BAP Chipana is the first submarine in the class to undergo the modernization process. The work will consist of separating the submarine's hull in two parts. That will enable workers to replace the command and control, propulsion, navigation, mechanical, electrical, electronic, optical, and hydraulic systems.



Peru began a program to upgrade four of its Type 209 submarines in 2015. The four will be the Angamos, Antofagasta, Pisagua, and Chipana. All four are Type 209 1200 submarines. In June 2016, Peru signed a contract with Elbit Systems and ThyssenKrupp to upgrade the electronic warfare systems, signals intelligence systems, hulls, and propellers on all four 209-1200 submarines. In November 2016, Peru selected the Airbus DS Optronics SERO 250S periscope for the 209-1200s.



With the lifting of the Chipana onto the drydock, work has finally begun. All four boats are expected to be completed by 2022.



-ends-

