Rheinmetall Modernizing 25 More Marder IFVs for Jordan

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued Dec 13, 2017)

Long considered the best Western infantry fighting vehicle, the Marder has already been supplied to Chile and Indonesia since it was retired by Germany. This is the second batch for Jordan, which already has received 25. (RhM photo)

The German government has contracted with Rheinmetall to upgrade a further 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from surplus Bundeswehr stocks. The vehicles are destined for the Jordanian armed forces. Delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2018.



The contract was awarded under a German military aid programme aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Jordanian armed forces in the fight against international terrorism as well as for border security and stabilization missions. Booked in October 2017, the order is worth over €17 million without value added tax.



Under the contract, Rheinmetall will supply Jordan with twenty-five fully modernized, former German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, painted in a desert camouflage pattern. The package also encompasses spare parts, ammunition, documentation, special tools, customer support on location as well as training for operators and maintenance personnel.



In addition to Germany, Chile and Indonesia, Jordan is the fourth nation to deploy the enhanced-performance Marder.



Rheinmetall already supplied the Hashemite Kingdom with 25 vehicles of this type in 2016/2017. The Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle weighs about 35 tonnes. Its 600 HP-engine enables a top speed of around 65 km/h, and the fighting compartment is roomy enough to seat nine soldiers. A 20mm RH-202 automatic cannon serves as the vehicle’s main armament.



