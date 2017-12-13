New Singapore Airlines A380 Takes to the Skies

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 13, 2017)

Singapore Airlines has taken delivery of the first of five new A380 aircraft scheduled to join the carrier’s fleet over the coming year, at a special ceremony hosted by Airbus in Toulouse, France. The aircraft delivered today is the first in the airline’s fleet to feature its recently launched on-board cabin products and innovations.



In addition to the five new aircraft, Singapore Airlines will also retrofit 14 A380s already in service with its new cabin products. The retrofit work is expected to begin late in 2018 and will be undertaken by the airline in conjunction with Services by Airbus. All 14 aircraft are scheduled to be retrofitted by 2020.



The new Singapore Airlines A380 offers more personal space in all classes, accommodating a total of 471 passengers. The cabin features six private Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck and 44 Premium Economy Class and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck. The aircraft also features the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity from every seat.



“The delivery of our newest A380 with all-new cabin products is indeed an exciting occasion, and we are pleased to be celebrating this important milestone with our great partner Airbus,” said Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong. “When we put the world’s first A380 into commercial service in 2007, it set new industry benchmarks for premium full-service air travel. A decade later, the Singapore Airlines A380, featuring our flagship products and legendary service, remains a customer favourite, and we continue to receive highly positive feedback about the travel experience on the aircraft.”



“We are proud to deliver the first of five new A380s to Singapore Airlines featuring the carrier's beautiful new cabin design,” said Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “Singapore Airlines was the first to fly the A380 and has operated the aircraft with the highest levels of technical excellence since day one. The aircraft has proven to be a huge commercial success in service with the carrier, flying passengers efficiently and in comfort on the airline’s long haul and regional network.”



“We thank Singapore Airlines for its ongoing strong commitment to the A380 programme and look forward to working together with the carrier as it renews and refreshes its fleet.”



Capable of flying up to 8,200 nautical miles non-stop, the A380 is the world’s largest and most spacious airliner and offers the most efficient solution to meet growth in passenger traffic on the world’s most heavily travelled routes. The A380 is the only aircraft with two full decks, featuring wider seats, broader aisles, and more floor space. Today the A380 is flying with 13 world class airlines on 120 routes around the globe. Since entry-into-service in 2007 the A380 world fleet has carried over 190 million passengers.



-ends-

