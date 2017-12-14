INS Kalvari, First Indian-made SCORPENE-class Submarine, Commissioned

(Source: Naval Group; issued Dec 14, 2017)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials today commissioned INS Kalvari, the first Scorpène-class submarine built in India. Five more are currently planned, but the Indian Navy has said it wants more. (NG photo)

MUMBAI --- On 14 December 2017, in presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with Defence Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister of Maharasthra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Lanba, CMD MDL Commodore Rakesh Anand (IN Retd.) and several other dignitaries, the Indian Navy has just commissioned INS Kalvari.



This is the first submarine P75 SCORPENE-class totally built by Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) through years of technology transfer and partnership with Naval Group.



A successful industrial cooperation between MDL and Naval Group



INS Kalvari is the first of six Indian submarines under indigenous construction and the first large and demanding “Make in India” program. Naval Group is proud to contribute to the Indian sovereignty bring to its Navy, autonomy and technical regional superiority with underwater prowess.



The Kalvari class submarine is based on SCORPENE class diesel-electric attack submarines designed by Naval Group and built by MDL. As a part of “Make in India” initiative, the Group has set up a sound defence industrial ecosystem for the indigenous content of the P75 submarines. Therefore, a significant part of the high-tech equipment supplied by Naval Group, has been produced in India in the frame of indigenisation. The commissioning of INS Kalvari is wonderful occasion marking the celebration of 50 Years (Golden Jubilee) of Indian Navy’s Submarine Arm in 2017.



Hervé Guillou, Chairman of Naval Group shares the joy and expressed: “Naval Group is proud to have contributed to the commissioning of INS Kalvari, which achieves our vision to strengthen strategic partnership in India. Naval Group has been operating in India for more than decade and along with its partner MDL, has been the first company to deliver such large and demanding “Make in India” initiative, paving way for self-reliance for the Indian Navy. We are convinced that such partnerships, based on trust and quality are the key to long term success for Indian defence industry and its sovereignty.”



The first of class INS Kalvari, was set afloat on 27 October 2015 and started its sea trials in 2016. She successfully test-fired an MBDA SM39 anti-ship missile and torpedo and thus is combat–ready.



Khanderi, the second of Kalvari class submarines, was launched in Mumbai on 12 January 2017 and is undergoing several phases of sea trials. All the remaining submarines are in different stages of construction and will be delivered at a rate of at least one every 12 months.



The first Naval Group submarine fully built through technology transfer



INS Kalvari is also the fifth SCORPENE-class submarine commissioned around the world. Naval Group has already delivered two of such submarines each to both Chile and Malaysia. INS Kalvari is unique in its way being the first of such complex submarine being built at a customer country under constructive and qualified transfer of technology from Naval Group. Beside India, four such submarines are under construction at Itaguai in Brazil.



The SCORPENE, a modern, high-performant, and most stealthy submarine



The SCORPENE is a 2000 tons conventional-propulsion submarine designed and developed by Naval Group for all types of mission, such as surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. Extremely stealthy and fast, it has a level of operating automation that allows a limited number of crew, which reduces its operating costs significantly. Its combat edge is highlighted by the fact that it has 6 weapon launching tubes, 18 weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines).



With 14 submarines sold internationally by Naval Group, the SCORPENE is an essential reference product in the area of conventional attack submarines (SSK) for Navies across the globe. The product is easily adapted for improvements requested by any naval customers. The progressive improvement through dedicated and experienced designers of Naval Group ensures this seamless advances and modern technology integrations.





Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence and a major player in marine renewable energies. The Group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The Group reports revenues of €3.2 billion and has a workforce of 12,800 employees (2016 data).



Naval Group in India is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Naval Group (previously DCNS), which is headquartered in Paris, France.



Established in September 2008 as DCNS India Pvt. Ltd., it has its presence felt in 2 major cities: Mumbai and New Delhi. The main purpose of Naval Group to be in India would be to support the Indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ activities for Scorpene® submarine equipment, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers.



The endeavour of Naval Group India is to be a visionary and to further its involvement in empowering more and more industries by creating a robust eco-system that can cater to the varied defence needs of the country.



(ends)



Curtain Raiser: Kalvari to be Commissioned Tomorrow at Mumbai

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2017)

Regarded as a very prestigious acquisition, INS Kalvari is the most potent platform to have been constructed in India. The construction of the Submarine, designated as MDL Yard 11875, commenced with the first cutting of steel at MDL on 14 Dec 2006. The ‘Boot Together’ of the submarine wherein the five separate sections were welded into one was completed on 30 Jul 2014. Interestingly she is the first Indian Naval vessel to be built using this modular approach of construction.



She was hauled out on Pontoon from the East Yard Dry Dock of MDL in the presence of the then Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar on 06 Apr 2015. The submarine was ‘launched’ and christened as ‘Kalvari’ on 27 Oct 2015 by Mrs. Ritu Shrawat, wife of then CMD, MDL, R Adm RK Shrawat (Retd.) by striking a coconut on the hull with a Sanskrit invocation from the Atharva Veda to the Goddess Aditi, mother of the Sun God Surya (Aditya).



Kalvari first put to sea on 01 May 2016. She has since undergone a comprehensive trial schedule to validate her capability to Float, to Move, and to Fight Towards the last, she has undertaken successful torpedo launch as well as the Navy’s maiden SM 39 Exocet combat missile firing on 02 Mar 2017. The formal delivery of the boat to the Indian Navy is the last milestone before Commissioning. On completion of trials, the boat was delivered to the Indian Navy by MDL on 21 Sep 2017.



Kalvari is a potent Man o’ War capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of Maritime Warfare. She embodies cutting edge technology and compares favourably with the best in the world. She has an overall length of 67.5 metres and a height of about 12.3 metres. The hull form, the fin and the hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. Her 360 battery cells (each weighing 750 kg) power the extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor. Her stealth is further enhanced through the mounting of equipment inside the pressure hull on shock absorbing cradles.



The Boat’s undersea warfare capability comprises a cluster of advanced weapons and sensors integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System (SUBTICS). The sonar suite is Low Frequency Analysis and Ranging (LOFAR) capable enabling long rage detection and classification. Post classification, she may choose to engage the enemy by utilising either the sea skimming SM 39 EXOCET missiles (Flying Fish in French) or the heavy weight wire guided Surface and Underwater Target (SUT) torpedoes. Towards self-defence, she is fitted with mobile C303/S anti-torpedo decoys.



The boat’s attack and search periscopes are equipped with Infrared/ Low Light Level cameras and Laser Range finders. The boat also has her two 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines for rapidly charging batteries. The submarine boasts of a highly advanced Combat Management System and a sophisticated Integrated Platform Management System.



-ends-

