Fighter Su-57 to be Put into Service in 2018

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 08, 2017)

The Russian Aerospace Force will receive several of the fifth-generation preproduction batch Su-57 fighters in 2018, told Viktor Bondarev, Chairman of the Federation Committee Council on Defence and Security to Interfax.



Viktor Bondarev, former commander of the Russian Aerospace Force, said that the prospective frontline aircraft system (PFAS), or Su-57, is expected to be put into service next year. According to him, the preproduction batch will include 12 fighters. In 2018, the Russian Aerospace Force will receive only 2-3 vehicles.



"We lay high hopes on PFAS as the flagship of the future national fleet of fighter planes ", added Viktor Bondarev.



Su-57 (PFAS, T-50) is a Russian fifth-generation multipurpose fighter plane being developed by Sukhoi Deisgn Bureau. The fighter got airborne for the first time in January 2010 and was presented to public view at MAKS-2011.



Su-57 has a series of unique features combining the functions of both an attack aircraft and a fighter. The vehicle is equipped with a cutting edge system of integrated avionics and features a wide range of weapons both of air-to-air and air-to-surface classes which ensures its fitness for attack and strike missions.



Russia to Start 5th-Generation Fighter Jet Production in Far East in 2018

(Source: TASS; published Dec 13, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The serial production of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will begin in the Khabarovsk Region in the Russian Far East in 2018, Khabarovsk Region Governor Vyacheslav Shport said on Wednesday.



"The enterprise is concluding tests this year and will launch serial production next year," the governor said in reply to a question from TASS.



The issue on the agenda is to include the fighter jet in the state armament program for its delivery to the Russian troops and works at the Gagarin Aircraft-Building Enterprise in Komsomolsk-on-Amur are proceeding on schedule, he noted.



"This issue has been resolved and there are no problems there. All work is proceeding in accordance with the schedule," the governor said.



The Russian fifth-generation Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA, also known as the T-50) fighter jet took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the cutting-edge fighter performed its first flight with a new engine on December 5.



Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.



It was reported in August that Russia’s T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter jet had received the serial index of Su-57. The experimental design work on the most advanced fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.



