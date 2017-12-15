Australian Companies in Bid for Canadian Ships

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 15, 2017)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated two Australian companies for their inclusion in a bid, led by Navantia, for the Canadian Surface Combatant program.



Minister Pyne said if successful, CEA Technologies will supply world-class radar technology and SAAB Australia will deliver combat system integration capabilities.



“The inclusion of both these companies and their technologies in Navantia’s bid is a vote of confidence in the capabilities of Australia’s defence industry,” he said.

“It demonstrates confidence in the Australian Government’s commitment to building a sovereign shipbuilding industry.



“Our $90 billion investment in naval shipbuilding acquisition will provide Australian businesses with the chance to hone their capabilities and pursue export opportunities, just like CEA and SAAB Australia. Industry advises that, collectively, this contract could be worth billions of dollars for Australian industry, and create hundreds of jobs in Australia.



“SAAB Australia prequalified for the Combat System Integrator role. Their success in doing so shows the expertise of Australia’s defence workforce and the capabilities it develops.



Minister Pyne said it was encouraging to see outcomes from his recent visit to Canada where he advocated strongly for Australian defence industry.



“As I discussed during my visit to Ottawa in April 2017 with the Hon Harjit Sajjan, Canadian Minister for National Defence and my call last month with the Hon Carla Qualtrough, the new Minister for Public Services and Procurement; CEA Technologies and SAAB.



“Australia consistently provide high quality capabilities for the Royal Australian Navy and I welcome their collaboration on this project for Canada.



“If successful, this export opportunity will not only support the growth of Australia’s defence industry, it will also enhance the interoperability and relationship between Australia’s and Canada’s defence forces,” Minister Pyne said.



Under the Canadian Surface Combatant program, the Royal Canadian Navy is planning to acquire 15 frigates with construction to begin in the early 2020s.



