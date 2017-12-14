Project Eagle Takes Flight

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued Dec 14, 2017)

The Project Eagle sensors are mounted just forward of the nose landing gear, and are intended to automatically track selected ground targets at ranges of up to 2 miles and feed the imagery to the pilot. (Airbus HC photo)

Marignane, Airbus Helicopters has gone a step further in the experimentation of its Project Eagle, with the in-flight validation of the innovative on-board image processing system.



Performed on an H225 flying testbed, the trials have demonstrated the system’s ability to select a small ground “target” from ranges of up to 2 miles and to automatically track it during the approach performed by the pilot. The flight tests have also validated Eagle’s architecture and main components, such as the gyrostabilized optronics package and the processing unit. The next steps of the testing campaign will focus on coupling Eagle with the automatic flight control system to fully automatise the approach to a selected landing area.



Codenamed Eagle (Eye for Autonomous Guidance and Landing Extension), this research project aims to federate the entire helicopter’s image processing functions and feed them into the avionics system, thus improving the crew’s situation awareness and reducing the pilot’s workload by automating and securing approaches, take-off and landing in the most demanding environments. The system is designed to be integrated on a variety of existing and future Airbus vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016 it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats and business aviation products. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

