PLA Told to Boost Fighting Capabilities

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Dec 15, 2017)

President Xi Jinping has urged the People's Liberation Army to restructure and enhance its combat capability.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was speaking during an inspection on Wednesday of the 71st Group Army of the PLA.



Xi told officers that they should grasp the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and incorporate those principles into military practice.



The Army was urged to strengthen Party organizations at all levels and ensure servicemen and servicewomen follow the command of the CPC Central Committee and Central Military Command.



Xi also stressed political discipline and rules in the military, efforts to fight corruption and improving work styles.



He instructed the Army to enhance its capability to win wars, implement restructuring plans and improve Army management and combat mobility.



"The Army should innovate its training theories and methods, conduct more combat drills and build up soldiers' morale," he said, urging commanding officers to take responsibility and demonstrate leadership.



During the inspection, Xi first visited a company in which hero soldier Wang Jie served in the 1960s. He gave his life to save 12 others.



He visited the company's room of honor, where Wang's photos and diaries are displayed. He then talked with soldiers of the squad named after Wang.



At the end of his visit, Xi took a photo with all the soldiers and officers of the company.



Xi also visited the headquarters of the 71st Group Army, where he met with senior officers and delivered a speech.



-ends-

