Navy Releases Strategic Readiness Review

(Source: US Navy; issued Dec 14, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- In September, the Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, ordered a fleet-wide Strategic Readiness Review (SRR) in light of the recent surface fleet incidents which resulted in significant loss of life and injury.The SRR was an independent review by a team of subject matter experts that examined the systemic conditions influencing and existing within the Navy over the last 30 years. The SRR ran concurrently with the U.S. Fleet Forces-led Comprehensive Review and considered its findings, but the Review's assessments and judgments are independent of the Comprehensive Review findings.Over a 90-day time period, the Review team consulted with leading corporations, organizations and current and past Department of Defense officials and advisors. The team also reviewed past studies and current instructions. The review looked beyond the particulars of individual ship and crew performance to examine the state of major generators of readiness; governance, operations, command and control; organizational structure; personnel management; and the fiscal environment during and since the end of the Cold War.The SRR examined stress on the force due to operational culture, budgetary tradeoffs, accountability structures and risk management. Of particular importance was the examination of the force's prolonged deviation from accepted standards which, in hindsight, had become normalized and subsequently institutionalized. Additionally, the Strategic Review analyzed career patterns, manning trends, training architectures, operational tempo and the infusion of new technologies into the fleet.These elements were evaluated and assessed for their cumulative effect on the Navy's operational readiness against shifts in U.S. strategy and evolving peer-on-peer threats.Key findings in the SRR indicate that the Navy's emphasis on readiness as the primary enabler of warfighting capability and capacity must be re-energized, embedded and continuously monitored throughout the Naval enterprise. The Review provided four broad strategic recommendations: 1) Re-establish Readiness as a Priority; 2) Match Supply and Demand; 3) Establish Clear Command and Control Relationships; and 4) Become a True Learning Organization.The secretary of the Navy has already begun to take action to address readiness issues, and Navy leadership recognizes that improvements in readiness will not happen overnight--they will require sustained focus, commitment and funding. The Strategic Readiness Review's recommendations will be examined by the secretary for acceptance and subsequent implementation. As directed, the Navy will execute with diligence and urgency throughout the entire organization.