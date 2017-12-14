GE and Tata Group Enter Into Strategic Partnership to Manufacture LEAP Engine Components in India

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Dec 14, 2017)

MUMBAI, India & CINCINNATI, USA --– GE and Tata group, India’s leading global enterprise, announced today the signing of an agreement on November 29, 2017, to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India, for the global supply chain.



The two companies also announced their intention to jointly pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities for the India market. The LEAP engine is the world’s leading jet engine known for its technological superiority, efficient fuel consumption, performance for powering single-aisle commercial jets.



“Tata group is a leader in the Indian defense and aerospace sector, and we look forward to working together to meet the growing demand for LEAP engines. Our collaboration in building innovative technologies will support the ‘Make in India’ vision of the Indian government,” said John L. Flannery, Chairman and CEO of GE.



“We look forward to working with GE to build more expertise and strengthen India’s defense manufacturing capabilities,” said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. “Tata group’s partnership with GE will help drive synergies in defense manufacturing and focus on innovation to support our armed forces.”



Under the strategic partnership, GE Aviation and Tata Sons’ subsidiary, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), will join forces for manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of aircraft components. A new Centre of Excellence (COE) will be established to help develop a robust ecosystem for aircraft engine manufacturing in India and build related capabilities.



GE military engines have a strong history in India. GE currently provides the jet engines and marine gas turbines for many Indian military applications including the Air Force Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 1, Indian Navy P-8I aircraft, and P-17 Shivalik class frigates. Several military programs under development that include the Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 2, P-17A & P-71 ships, and the AH-64 attack helicopters will be powered by GE engines.



TASL is focused on providing integrated solutions for Aerospace, Defense and Homeland Security. It has become a significant player in the global aerospace market, becoming the premier manufacturing partner for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It has capabilities throughout the aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly.



The LEAP engine family, a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, has had an exceptional entry into commercial service with more than 26 customers currently, operating more than 140 aircraft on four continents. Overall, the fleet has logged more than 210,000 flight cycles and 430,000 flight hours, while maintaining CFM’s industry-leading reliability and the highest utilization rate in this thrust class.





GE is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry.



Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising over 100 independent operating companies. In 2016-17, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $100.39 billion. These companies collectively employ over 695,000 people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors and shareholders. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of about $130.13 billion (as on March 31, 2017).



