Northrop Grumman Awarded $124.7 Million for Production of Digital Radar Warning Receiver and Electronic Warfare Management Systems

issued Dec 14, 2017

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $124.7 million award for production of AN/APR-39D(V)2 digital radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management systems.



The award followed the successful completion of engineering and manufacturing development activities, including a series of rigorous tests that verified the system’s readiness for production and the demands of combat operations.



The AN/APR-39D(V)2 is a small, lightweight digital radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management system that provides 360-degree coverage to detect and identify radio frequency threats to an aircraft. As an electronic warfare management suite, the APR-39D(V)2 can display data from multiple onboard sensors and automatically initiate countermeasures to protect aircrews.



The AN/APR-39D(V)2 incorporates high-performance digital receiver technology, enhanced signal processing, and updated apertures for comprehensive aircraft survivability in the modern combat environment. The digital receiver technology, shared across proven electronic warfare systems, provides exceptional value and the ability to respond rapidly to new threats.



“With the AN/APR-39D(V)2, we are bringing mature, fifth-generation digital technology to the rotary fleet,” said Robert Fleming, vice president, land & avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “With its growth path to additional capabilities, including radio frequency countermeasures and advanced self-protection, the AN/APR-39D(V)2 will help warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats.”



Northrop Grumman has more than 60 years of experience protecting aircrews through electronic warfare technology. Its digital receiver technology is in production for multiple systems, including AN/ALQ-131 and F-35.





