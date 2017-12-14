Statement by the North Atlantic Council on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

For 30 years, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty has been crucial to Euro-Atlantic security. By removing an entire class of U.S. and Russian weapons – ground-launched intermediate-range missiles – the Treaty has contributed to strategic stability and reduced the risk of miscalculation leading to conflict.



As such, full compliance with the INF Treaty is essential and we remain fully committed to the preservation of this landmark arms control treaty. The United States is in compliance with its obligations under the INF Treaty and committed to strictly implementing it.



Allies have identified a Russian missile system that raises serious concerns; NATO urges Russia to address these concerns in a substantial and transparent way, and actively engage in a technical dialogue with the United States.



Allies welcome continued efforts by the United States to engage Russia in bilateral and multilateral formats, including the Special Verification Commission, to resolve concerns about Russia’s compliance with the INF Treaty.



Allies emphasize that a situation whereby the United States and other parties were abiding by the treaty and Russia were not – would be a grave and urgent concern.



The Alliance is united in its appreciation that effective arms control agreements remain an essential element to strategic stability and our collective security. In this spirit, our actions, including national measures taken by some Allies, seek to preserve the INF Treaty, strengthen the Alliance, and incentivize Russia to engage in good faith.



