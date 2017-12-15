Vilkas Infantry Fighting Vehicles Delivered for Training

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 15, 2017)

Lithuania has received three Boxer training vehicles, one of which is seen here, in advance of the delivery of the 88 combat variants it has ordered from Germany beginning in early 2019. (Lithuania MoD photo)

On December 15 two training Vilkas IFVs were brought to the Lithuanian Armed Forces Vehicle and Equipment Depot. On December 18 a media presentation of the vehicles will be held at the Vehicle and Equipment Depot in Kaunas with participation of Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis.



The training IFVs do not have weapons and a part of other systems that combat IFVs have. The training version includes equipment that assists instructors in training future operators.



When the currently ongoing procedure of transferring the training vehicles from the manufacturer to the purchaser is completed, the vehicles will be officially owned by the Lithuanian Armed Forces. As soon as this year they will be used for developing skills of Lithuanian future Vilkas IFV operators.



According to the procurement agreement, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will buy 88 combat Vilkas IFVs and three additional training Vilkas IFVs on the basis of a separate logistical package, also covering a part of repair services, technical logistical support from the manufacturer, technical and methodological documentation, means for simulation and training, special equipment and means for Vilkas IFV maintenance, ammunition, etc.



The contract on procuring Boxer IFVs for the Lithuanian Armed Forces was signed at the Ministry of National Defence on 22 August 2016. 88 infantry fighting vehicles manufactured according to requirements placed by the Lithuanian Armed Forces will be bought for EUR 385.6 million.



The first Vilkas IFVs are expected to be delivered in early 2019, and the rest would arrive by 2021.



Lithuania and the IFV manufacturer agreed that the vehicles will be renamed from “Boxer” to IFV “Vilkas” to retain the ties with the history of Lithuania and the traditions of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.



The new IFVs will be designated to the Lithuanian Grand Duke Algirdas Mechanised and the Grand Duchess Birutė Uhlan Battalions of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf.



-ends-

