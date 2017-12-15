Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 15, 2017)

Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $63,000,000 cost-plus-fixed fee contract modification for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.



This effort shall provide for the initial collision ripout phase of an availability which will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and collision repair of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62).



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by September 2018.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $31,500,000 will be obligated at time of award.



Contract funds in the amount of $63,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-4444).



-ends-