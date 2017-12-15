Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 15, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $135,834,904 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed fee letter contract for new construction DDG AEGIS weapon system J7 baseline development and integration in support of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.



This contract involves foreign military sales to Japan (100 percent).



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (86 percent); Kawasaki, Japan (8 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); Yokohama, Japan (1 percent); and less than one percent each for Tokyo, Japan and Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by December 2018.



Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $65,813,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code (c)(4), International Agreement. As such, this procurement was not synopsized in Federal Business Opportunities.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5105).



-ends-