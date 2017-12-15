Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 15, 2017)

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $571,348,690 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion components.



Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (67 percent); and Schenectady, New York (33 percent). Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $571,348,690 will be obligated at time of award and funds and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion program contracts. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplier or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2124).



-ends-

